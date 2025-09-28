"Rotten little b**ch" - Former WWE champion shares surprising remark about Becky Lynch

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is among the top female stars in professional wrestling. However, another popular name recently opened up to share a surprising remark about The Man.

Ad

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, former WWE Divas Champion Natalya spoke about her history with Lynch. In a lighthearted manner, she referred to the latter as a 'little b**ch.'

Nattie stated that no one in WWE's women's division knew her better than Becky Lynch. The 43-year-old recalled meeting the Irish-born star in a show in Canada, which they were both on.

"First of all, can I just say what a b**ch Becky is? Becky is such a b**ch. She’s such a little b**ch. But I'll say we’ve been on a journey together for over 20 years, and there’s nobody in our division that knows me the way Becky knows me. I met her in Canada at a [show], it was called Supergirls. It was like, we were on that show," said Natalya.

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Natalya disclosed that Becky Lynch was also there during her first tour to Japan, and on the tour, she wrestled 12 matches with a torn ACL. The former WWE Women's SmackDown Champion noted that although she had a lot of respect for the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, she opined that the latter was also "an egotistical, spoiled, rotten little b**ch."

"She was on my first tour of Japan. She was on the tour where I blew out my ACL. I wrestled 12 matches with a torn ACL, and Becky was on that tour. So, we've been up and down the road together, and so while I respect the hell out of Becky, I also think that she is an egotistical, spoiled, rotten little b**ch," Natalya added.

Ad

You can check out the entire interview in the video interview below:

Ad

Becky Lynch and Natalya wrestled each other last month

Becky Lynch and Natalya have competed against each other on multiple occasions over the years. Their recent clash took place on the September 8 edition of Monday Night RAW, a week after Lynch defeated Nattie's ally Maxxine Dupri in a championship match.

Natalya tried to do what Dupri failed to do, only to fall short, as The Man locked in The Disarm-Her to secure a win via submission and successfully defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Becky Lynch suffered a massive setback at WWE Wrestlepalooza as the returning AJ Lee made her tap out to the Black Widow submission hold. The two stars had teamed up with their respective husbands to compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match. It will be interesting to see if and when Lee and Lynch cross paths in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ring The Belle with an H/T for Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More