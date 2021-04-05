News Roundup: Goldberg tipped for new role in WWE, Former Tag Team Champion returning after 10 years, AEW star calls out WWE

We're less than a week away from WrestleMania 37 and things are heating up. We recently got some news on a former WWE Superstar potentially returning to the company after 11 years. We also take a look at Goldberg being tipped for a manager's role in WWE by John Cena Sr.

Read on for full details on these stories and a whole lot more.

#6 John Cena Sr. wants to see Goldberg as a manager in WWE

John Cena Sr. was recently a guest on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted. During the interview, Cena Sr. was asked about his thoughts on Goldberg and he had an interesting idea for the former WWE Universal Champion. Cena Sr. tipped Goldberg for the role of a manager in the future and explained his reasoning:

"I'd love to see Goldberg in a manager's position. The knowledge that man has, the vocals he has. It's the perfect spot for him and the way you use him is, make him that manager, like Heyman, Lou Albano, Bobby Heenan... you know, he can do both. He can be the mouthpiece. And when it's time for action, he can get in the ring and go. He can't go for the 20 or 30 minutes he used to but he can go in there for 5 or 10 and really do the thing and work. I think that would be good for Goldberg. I don't have disdain for Bill Goldberg. I just think there reaches a point in our careers where you have to step back." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Goldberg’s last WWE match came at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, where he lost to then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

#5 Matt Hardy calls out WWE

Matt Hardy is currently signed to AEW, while his brother Jeff is with WWE. Matt recently took to Twitter to call out WWE for not including The Hardy Boyz's return at WrestleMania 33 as part of a video on the loudest reactions at WrestleManias over the years:

For everyone who’s tweeted me, our WM33 return isn’t included because I’m now at @AEW. I’ve always felt it’s a damaging practice to selectively revise history with diehard fans. You tell me, should our WM33 return be on this list? pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/lGDXUSoRGe — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 4, 2021

Matt Hardy is currently leading his own faction in All Elite Wrestling.

