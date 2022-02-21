News Roundup - WWE urged to change Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 38 opponent, Major star deletes retirement post, Big Elimination Chamber botch revealed (February 20th, 2022)

Welcome back to another installment of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we list down all the top stories being discussed by the wrestling faithful.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to headline WrestleMania once again, but a former WWE Personality has come out and urged the company to rethink its creative plans, especially considering that another big name is slated to return soon.

A retired superstar also revealed the nixed plans for his Elimination Chamber return. One of the hottest free agents in wrestling dropped an unexpected retirement teaser before deleting the post amidst rumors of his arrival in WWE.

During a recent interview, a released talent also confirmed that she was informed about a significant storyline change on Twitter.

#5. Vince Russo urges WWE to book Steve Austin's return match to be against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 match has turned into a "Winner Takes All" Champion vs. Champion, and it is undoubtedly the most crucial bout on the entire show.

However, Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored return is also an equally monumental moment, and speculation suggests that WWE has chosen Kevin Owens as the legend's opponent.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania. Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania.

Vince Russo is not a fan of the idea as he feels Roman Reigns should ideally be the one to greet Steve Austin back into the ring. Russo said that WWE should push Steve Austin straight to the top if they intend on getting him back.

Additionally, the former WWE writer said the promotion could build a compelling storyline with Steve Austin and Roman Reigns, as he explained below on the latest "Writing with Russo" episode:

"First of all, it would be Roman Reigns [as Steve Austin's opponent]. Sorry bro, if Austin's gonna come back, he's gonna come back for all the marbles, Winner Take All, and it's the old 'If you're gonna beat me, then you're gonna have to kill me, bro.' It's bleeding during the Bret match. It's all that. Could that story be built? Absolutely, one thousand percent, and you would believe Austin is going to do it." [8:14-8:47] H/t Divesh Merani of Sportskeeda Wrestling

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will battle it to unify the WWE and Universal titles at WrestleMania, while Owens and Austin could engage in a clash of Stunners in The Texas Rattlesnake's first match in over 19 years.

However, has the company picked the right creative direction for what is shaping up to be one of the most significant WrestleMania events ever?

