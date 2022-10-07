Ronda Rousey discusses who she thinks would win in a fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has given her opinion on who would win in a fight between former UFC Champions Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier.

Brock Lesnar dominated WWE every time he stepped foot inside a squared circle. The Beast Incarnate started his journey in WWE over 20 years ago and still remains one of the most destructive forces in sports entertainment. During his hiatus from WWE, he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008.

After holding two titles at the same time in the UFC, Daniel Cormier issued a challenge to Lesnar. However, the two never got to that match. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey discussed who would win a fight between the two former UFC champions and why:

"Well, I would say that DC is a better wrestler because he went to the Olympics. Since that is their kind of root art. I have to go with that [Cormier] then, but I don't know. You never know." (1:31:21 to 1:31:42)

Daniel Cormier recently appeared on WWE programming and is scheduled to appear at an upcoming WWE premium live event.

Daniel Cormier clears air about facing Brock Lesnar in WWE

Sports personnel have often crossed over into different genres of sports. The most common one being wrestlers transitioning to combat sports or vice versa. Several notable names have made their mark in both industries, including Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Daniel Cormier recently appeared for WWE, which led to fans believing that he would go after The Beast Incarnate as soon as he is done officiating for the upcoming Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Cormier cleared the rumors about his potential match with Lesnar:

"This is honestly very good for me because people start to talk. People start talking going, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon [and] supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense, but as you know, just because something makes sense, doesn't mean it's going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

Currently, there are no reports or indications that Cormier will be stepping inside a WWE ring. However, Crown Jewel is around the corner and Lesnar vs DC could be a big money match.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will face Daniel Cormier at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes