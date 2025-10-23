  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roxanne Perez admits to having a crush on current WWE Superstar

Roxanne Perez admits to having a crush on current WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 23, 2025 08:17 GMT
Roxanne Perez (Image Credits: Roxanne Perez on X)
Roxanne Perez (Image Credits: Roxanne Perez on X)

Roxanne Perez has admitted that she has a crush on current WWE star Drake Morreaux. The two superstars are currently in a relationship.

Ad

Perez is a member of The Judgment Day and is signed to Monday Night RAW. She is part of a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo confronted the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, on last week's edition of RAW. This week, Perez lost to Vaquer in a singles match.

On Instagram, Perez sent a message to her partner, Morreaux, as the couple was seen enjoying their time outside the squared circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have a crush on my chef," wrote Perez.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out a screengrab of Perez's Instagram story:

Ad

Roxanne Perez opened up about being contacted by WWE

Roxanne Perez was previously working under Ring of Honor, where she became the Ring of Honor Women's Champion. She opened up about being contacted by WWE.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Perez revealed that WWE's William Regal got in touch with her and invited her for a tryout with the company. She said:

Ad
"I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry.' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing,"

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are feuding with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella on Monday Night RAW. Bella returned to the red brand and came to Vaquer's aid.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications