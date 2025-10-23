Roxanne Perez admits to having a crush on current WWE Superstar

Roxanne Perez has admitted that she has a crush on current WWE star Drake Morreaux. The two superstars are currently in a relationship.Perez is a member of The Judgment Day and is signed to Monday Night RAW. She is part of a tag team with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo confronted the newly crowned WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, on last week's edition of RAW. This week, Perez lost to Vaquer in a singles match.On Instagram, Perez sent a message to her partner, Morreaux, as the couple was seen enjoying their time outside the squared circle.&quot;I have a crush on my chef,&quot; wrote Perez.Check out a screengrab of Perez's Instagram story:Roxanne Perez opened up about being contacted by WWERoxanne Perez was previously working under Ring of Honor, where she became the Ring of Honor Women's Champion. She opened up about being contacted by WWE.Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Perez revealed that WWE's William Regal got in touch with her and invited her for a tryout with the company. She said:&quot;I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry.' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing,&quot;Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are feuding with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella on Monday Night RAW. Bella returned to the red brand and came to Vaquer's aid.