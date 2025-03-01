Roxanne Perez calls out male WWE star

Roxanne Perez calls out male WWE star! [Image credit: WWE
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion! [Image credit: WWE's YouTube Channel]

Roxanne Perez will have a golden opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 to win the match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, she called out a male star and dared him to do it.

WWE recently introduced a new show for the fans called LFG, where new superstars are training under veterans and legends to become the absolute best in the industry. Anthony Luke recently issued a warning to Roxanne Perez's real-life boyfriend, Drake Morreaux.

Before heading out to the ring, Luke stated that even Perez couldn't save her boyfriend inside the ring. While she did brush him off at the time, she recently replied to him and called him out on X (fka Twitter). She dared the rising star to take her name again.

"Say my name again @The_AnthonyLuke," Perez wrote on X.
Roxanne Perez recently made history in WWE

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez ended her dream run with the NXT Women's Championship when she lost it to Giulia. However, The Prodigy decided to bounce back from the loss and entered into a feud with Bayley.

The two stars feuded across brands, and Perez began to make more appearances on WWE's main roster. Later, The Prodigy entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis at number three.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion made history when she lasted 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds in the gimmick match. Unfortunately, she became the runner-up when she lost the match to Charlotte Flair.

Nevertheless, her feud with Bayley continued on both brands, and they punched their tickets to Toronto. The two stars are set to participate in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The winner of the said match would get a title shot against the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41. However, there's a chance that these two women will continue their feud and have a one-on-one match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

