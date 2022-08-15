"Her advice really stuck with me" - NXT Superstar credits Bianca Belair for helping her succeed at WWE tryout

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is going out of her way to help the next generation of WWE Superstars.

The EST of WWE's last two years on RAW and SmackDown have been incredibly successful as she's captured both brand's championships and has delivered epic matches with women like Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

But she knows the importance of the NXT brand, where she developed her skills. NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

During the interview, Perez revealed that Bianca Belair gave her some advice that helped her succeed in her WWE tryout.

“I do remember that at my extended tryout, Bianca Belair was there and I asked her for some advice and honestly her advice really stuck with me because like I said it was the second tryout and I had some thoughts like ‘What did I do wrong?’ and she was the one that told me, “Don’t be embarrassed to just go out there, if you have a thought in your head and you think it’s too crazy, just do it,’ she basically said like just ‘leave it all out there, no regrets’ and that’s exactly what I did. I feel like I don’t even know if she realized it but that helped me like so so much,” Roxxane Perez said.

Could Roxanne Perez follow Bianca Belair's path in WWE?

Bianca Belair has had an incredibly successful run on the WWE main roster, but she never won gold in WWE NXT. Roxanne Perez is only 20 years old and can already claim to be a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

It certainly gives the WWE Universe hope that Perez will be able to follow in Belair's footsteps on the main roster.

“It’s crazy, its surreal because I am only 20 and I have done alot in my wrestling career but like its just so surreal to me because I would have never thought like; when I was younger I always knew that I was gonna be a WWE Superstar and there were no ands, ifs or butts about it. But I never thought I would be freaking NXT Women’s Tag team Champion within like 4 months, it just fuels my love for WWE and this business, it just makes little 10 year old me so so happy because I am proud, because I never thought this would be happening so fast. I am thankful.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Roxanne Perez's comments? Are you happy to hear that Bianca Belair is helping young talent succeed in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

