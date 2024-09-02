Roxanne Perez extends dominant 8-month WWE winning streak against Jaida Parker

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has now extended her impressive winning streak in 2024. The NXT Women's Champion locked horns with Jaida Parker during the No Mercy Premium Live Event.

Last week, Parker won a gauntlet match to become the number-one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. After the duo were involved in a heated backstage interaction, where Jaida slapped Perez, they finally faced each other inside the squared circle at NXT No Mercy.

Roxanne Perez started the match strongly and focused on Jaida Parker's injured ribs, but the latter soon took control of the bout. Both stars showcased an incredible display of action inside the ring. However, the match ultimately ended in Perez's favor via pinfall after she hit her opponent with a Pop Rox.

This was a monumental win for Roxanne Perez as she extended her singles winning streak to eight months. Perez last lost a televised WWE NXT singles match on January 2, 2024, where she locked horns with Arianna Grace as the latter took the win by DQ.

The 22-year-old has become one of the most dominant stars on WWE's developmental show. She has already won several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship twice. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

