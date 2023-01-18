Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria defeat former champion on WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in the main event of this week's episode of NXT.

Perez is scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Toxic Attraction in a triple-threat match at Vengeance Day. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were involved in an in-ring segment where they spoke about their upcoming match at the Premium Live Event.

They were then confronted by Lyra, who claimed that she would've won the battle royal last week if it weren't for Cora Jade getting involved. Dolin and Jayne began attacking her before Roxanne Perez showed up to make the save, setting up the tag team match.

During the bout, Roxy hit Jacy with a suicide dive while Lyra hit Gigi with a double kick. The champion tagged in her partner after pinning Jacy for a two count.

Lyra was about to perform a move off the top rope, but Cora Jade pushed her off of it. The two stars fought all the way to the back, leaving Roxanne Perez without a tag partner.

Toxic Attraction went for a double finishing move, but Perez got out of the way. She then performed her Pop Rox sunset flip bomb to win the match.

