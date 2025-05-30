Roxanne Perez professes love for former WWE star

WWE has been teasing a potential romantic storyline featuring Roxanne Perez and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. However, The Prodigy recently expressed her love for a recently released star.

The Stamford-based promotion let go of several stars earlier this month. Roxanne's real-life friend and former teammate, Cora Jade, was one of the most surprising names released by the company. The 24-year-old has since reverted to her old in-ring name, Elayna Black, and has already announced multiple appearances while awaiting the end of her 30-day non-compete clause.

Elayna Black recently took to her Instagram account to post multiple pictures of herself in wrestling gear. The social media update caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Roxanne, who professed her love for the former NXT star in the comments section.

"Elayna black I love you," wrote Perez.

Roxanne Perez sends a message to Elayna Black (Picture credit: Elayna's Instagram post)

Roxanne Perez is slated to compete in another high-stakes WWE match

After an incredible run in NXT, Roxanne Perez has started her main roster journey on an equally impressive note. After losing the NXT Women's Championship to Giulia at the start of 2025, the 23-year-old showcased her in-ring prowess in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She made it to the final two, spending over an hour inside the squared circle before getting eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

On the February 17 edition of Monday Night RAW, Perez defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Although Roxanne put forth an impressive performance, she failed to effect any elimination inside the chamber and was ousted by Alexa Bliss.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion continued on her merry way on the main roster by qualifying for the upcoming women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She pinned Natalya to win the triple-threat qualifier, which also featured Becky Lynch.

Apart from Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia have also qualified for the high-stakes match slated for the upcoming premium live event. Nia Jax, Naomi, and Jade Cargill will square off in a three-way battle later tonight on Friday Night SmackDown for a spot in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The final slot will be filled on the June 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

