Roxanne Perez quotes Rhea Ripley and mocks her; The Eradicator is a former Judgment Day member

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 20, 2025 12:55 GMT
Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com and Rhea Ripley on X)
Roxanne Perez has quoted fellow WWE star and former Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley. The latter was part of the group till last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Ripley's former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her for Liv Morgan. He helped Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship over Ripley, confirming their split and her exit from The Judgment Day.

On Instagram, Judgment Day's newest addition, Perez, quoted Ripley and shared a message to assert the faction's dominance.

"Judgement (sic) Day is always on t☆p," wrote Perez.

Check out Perez's post on Instagram:

Perez had been hanging out with The Judgment Day for months before she was officially added to the group, courtesy of Finn Balor, who played a major role in her addition. The Prodigy also became one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, replacing the injured Liv Morgan.

Perez and Rodriguez successfully defended the titles at the recently concluded Evolution Premium Live Event. They beat three other teams to retain their titles and will shift their attention towards the SummerSlam 2025 PLE, where they will put the titles on the line against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Roxanne Perez revealed her goals in WWE

Roxanne Perez has revealed that she wants to win multiple championships in the WWE and become a Grand Slam Champion. She also wants to headline WrestleMania someday.

Speaking on The CW39 Spotlight, Perez said the following:

"I think like when it's all said and done, I want to be a Grand Slam Champion and I want to main event WrestleMania."
Perez is a former two-time NXT Women's Champion. She has also held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Cora Jade. While she is yet to win a singles championship on the main roster, Perez has gotten off to an incredible start as a RAW Superstar.

Edited by Harish Raj S
