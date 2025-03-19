Roxanne Perez reacts after Jordynne Grace is brutalized on WWE NXT

Jordynne Grace was ambushed on NXT tonight. Following the attack, Roxanne Perez reacted to it.

Ad

Grace and Perez have a history together, dating back to last year when the former challenged the latter for the NXT Women's Championship. However, two weeks ago, Perez attacked the former TNA star backstage, indicating that this feud was not over.

Last week on NXT, they competed in a singles match. This time, Grace emerged victorious. Tonight on the black-and-silver brand, Jordynne interrupted Stephanie Vaquer during her promo and reminded the double champion that she beat Roxanne last week, indicating that she was next in line for a title shot. However, Jaida Parker ambushed her out of nowhere. She then took the mic and said Grace was not next in line as it started with her.

Ad

Trending

Following this segment, Roxanne Perez took to social media to congratulate Grace on beating the "best woman in the world" last week.

"So true congrats on beating the best woman in the world last week @JordynneGrace," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace will retaliate against Jaida Parker after tonight's assault.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback