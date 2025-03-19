  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Roxanne Perez reacts after Jordynne Grace is brutalized on WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez reacts after Jordynne Grace is brutalized on WWE NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:14 GMT
Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion (source: Roxanne's X account and WWE.com)

Jordynne Grace was ambushed on NXT tonight. Following the attack, Roxanne Perez reacted to it.

Ad

Grace and Perez have a history together, dating back to last year when the former challenged the latter for the NXT Women's Championship. However, two weeks ago, Perez attacked the former TNA star backstage, indicating that this feud was not over.

Last week on NXT, they competed in a singles match. This time, Grace emerged victorious. Tonight on the black-and-silver brand, Jordynne interrupted Stephanie Vaquer during her promo and reminded the double champion that she beat Roxanne last week, indicating that she was next in line for a title shot. However, Jaida Parker ambushed her out of nowhere. She then took the mic and said Grace was not next in line as it started with her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this segment, Roxanne Perez took to social media to congratulate Grace on beating the "best woman in the world" last week.

"So true congrats on beating the best woman in the world last week @JordynneGrace," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Jordynne Grace will retaliate against Jaida Parker after tonight's assault.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी