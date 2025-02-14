Roxanne Perez reveals WWE Hall of Famer and his wife were like her second parents

Roxanne Perez is one of the top stars in NXT. She has credited a WWE Hall of Famer and his wife for her success.

Apart from being a commentator for NXT, Booker T runs a wrestling school called Reality of Wrestling with his wife, Sharmell Huffman. The school has trained several rising stars and is also part of the WWE ID program. One of the biggest stars to come out of the school is Roxanne Perez. The NXT star was at one point the youngest ROW Women's Champion in the company's history.

Fast forward a few years, and Perez is a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She made history this year at the 2025 Royal Rumble by lasting the longest in the Women's Rumble match. She has come a long way in her career, but she still has a way to go.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Perez said that Booker T and Sharmell have done so much for her that they feel like her second parents. The WWE Hall of Famer took her seriously, even when she was only 16 years old.

"I feel like Booker T has done so much for me, not just as a wrestler but as a person as well. I've walked into his school at 16 years old, and he could have just not really taken me too serious, but he did from the moment he saw me. Him and Sharmell, they took me under their wing, and they were kind of like second parents to me in a way and Booker T saw something in me that not a lot of people saw, and at 17, 18 years old, I became his youngest Reality of Wrestling Women's Champion in history. So, at 18 years old, I was already making history." [30:16 - 31:00]

Watch the full video below:

Mickie James is ready to return for a match against Roxanne Perez

Although still very young in her career, Roxanne Perez has already accomplished a lot. She has also entered the ring with notable stars like Bayley, Giulia, and even Nikki Bella. However, like every wrestling fan, she has a dream list of opponents she hopes to face someday.

During the same interview with No-Contest Wrestling, the former NXT Women's Champion mentioned Mickie James, Lita, Trish Stratus, Chyna, and AJ Lee as her dream opponents.

Mickie James reposted the clip from the interview on her social media and said that Perez would make her dust off her work boots.

"You gonna make me dust off my working boots @roxanne_wwe 🤠," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see James return to the WWE ring for a match against Roxanne Perez.

