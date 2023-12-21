Roxanne Perez sends 4-word message after major announcement; set to return to former promotion

Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is building some interesting rivalries in WWE. The 22-year-old superstar recently revealed that she’s returning to her former promotion.

Perez won the NXT Women’s Championship at a relatively young age. She defeated Mandy Rose to win the title and held it for over 100 days to make her mark on the division.

Roxanne Perez started training to become a wrestler at a very young age. At age 16, she was already training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. She joined the legend's Reality of Wrestling promotion, where she once won the ROW Diamonds Division Championship.

While she’s still signed to the Stamford-based promotion, Perez is set to return to Reality of Wrestling for a big match. She took to Instagram to reveal that she will appear at their Slamuary show in Texas City, Texas, on Saturday, January 13. She will face Interim Diamond Champion Mia Friday in a match at the show.

Mia shared an Instagram story where she wrote that she couldn’t believe the booking was real. The former NXT Women’s Champion reminded her with a message that it sure is.

Check out what she wrote on her Instagram story here.

"Oh but it is," Perez wrote.

You can see a screenshot of her story below:

Expand Tweet

Perez is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with Kiana James and Izzi Dame. She lost a Steel Cage match to James at NXT Deadline after interference from Dame. That could force her to reunite with Cora Jade to take down the newest top heels.

An absent WWE Superstar could return to help Roxanne Perez on NXT

Roxanne Perez will be looking for some backup on NXT following Izzi Dame’s alliance with Kiana James. Her friend Cora Jade is currently working as a heel, and she could continue as a solo star to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Fans could see the absent Meiko Satomura return to the WWE ring for the first time since March 2023. She could return to align with Roxanne Perez and take down the heels.

Satomura’s last match in WWE was against Perez for the NXT Women’s Title. It would be fitting to see her help the woman who defeated her before turning on her and kickstarting a new rivalry.

Do you want to see Meiko Satumora return to the WWE and align with Roxanne Perez? Sound off in the comments section below.