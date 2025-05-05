Roxanne Perez sends an emotional message about real-life partner; takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently took to social media to send a message about her real-life partner, Drake Morreaux. The former NXT Women's Champion also took a jab at Bully Ray.

Perez's boyfriend is currently a part of WWE's Legends & Future Greats (LFG) series, in which talent competes for a chance to get an NXT contract. The competitors are mentored by some of the biggest names in wrestling, including The Undertaker, Booker T, Bully Ray, and Mickie James.

Roxanne Perez recently appeared on an episode of LGF to support Drake Morreaux. Following her appearance, the former Women's NXT Champion took to X/Twitter to send an emotional message about her real-life partner, writing that she was extremely proud of him. Perez also took a shot at Bully Ray, asking fans not to overlook Morreaux's talent, unlike the Hall of Famer.

"So insanely proud of him. Drake Morreaux babyy, don’t sleep on him like bubba did!! <33 #WWELFG," she wrote.

Roxanne Perez sent a message ahead of her match against IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Roxanne Perez is all set to face Women's World Champion IYO SKY on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Ahead of the clash, Perez recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to The Genius of The SKY.

The former NXT Women's Champion hyped up her match against SKY, writing that she was going to embarrass the latter. Roxanne also mentioned that she believed no one was on her level, not even the Women's World Champion.

"Another Monday Night Rox another day to embarrass your favorites! No one is on the level of the prodigy, not even your loser champ!!!!" she wrote.

Roxanne Perez has already proven her worth on the black and silver brand by winning multiple titles. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the star's future on the main roster.

