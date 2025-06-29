Roxanne Perez sends a message to the Judgment Day following WWE Night of Champions

Roxanne Perez has tried her best to impress The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, and it looks like Perez will be further involved with them after she sent a message following Night of Champions 2025.

Roxanne Perez appeared at Night of Champions 2025 when Rhea Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight. However, the shocking aspect of the match was when Michael Cole revealed that Finn Balor has added Perez to the group going forward.

While The Prince is yet to comment on it and provide an explanation, Roxanne Perez sent a message to The Judgment Day and made a bold statement. The former two-time NXT Women's Champion stated, "Anything for the Judgment Day," and reposted the clip where she saved Raquel Rodriguez.

"Anything for the judgement day 🥰🥰🥰🖤🖤🖤🖤," Perez tweeted on X/Twitter.

Roxanne Perez could team up with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez following WWE Night of Champions 2025

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan made history in the women's division as the only team to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on four different occasions. Unfortunately, Morgan's shoulder injury had jeopardized their reign going forward.

Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez was introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, and the faction is slowly accepting Perez's presence. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, The Prodigy saved Raquel Rodriguez from Rhea Ripley before she put Mami through the table.

The 23-year-old RAW star tried to use the same tactics at Night of Champions when Ripley faced Rodriguez in a Street Fight. However, it didn't work, and the former Women's World Champion ended up with the win. Regardless of the loss, Raquel Rodriguez still holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

With Perez's potential entry into The Judgment Day, there's a chance Finn Balor might convince Rodriguez to team up with The Prodigy and defend the belts rather than giving them up. It'll be interesting to see how it transpires in the coming weeks.

