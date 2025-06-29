Michael Cole officially confirms new Judgment Day member in WWE

Michael Cole seems to have officially confirmed that a rising WWE star has quietly joined The Judgment Day.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 was a night to remember. But for some wrestlers, things didn't go as planned. Among those was Raquel Rodriguez, who failed to conquer her biggest threat in Saudi Arabia.

She lost to Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight, a match that surpassed everyone's expectations. From tables to kendo sticks, the two women used everything in their power to punish each other.

During the closing moments, Raquel Rodriguez's supposed new partner, Roxanne Perez, made her presence felt by ambushing Mami. Interestingly, Michael Cole introduced her as Finn Balor's new recruit to The Judgment Day.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

If one may recall, Balor made it clear last month that Perez was not a member of The Judgment Day, as he only brought her in to help others.

But now that Liv Morgan is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, Finn Balor may have decided to recruit Perez without consulting everyone.

Regardless, she failed to impress Raquel last night and couldn't keep Ripley down for much longer. Will Rodriguez hold her responsible for her crushing loss? Only time will tell.

