Rhea Ripley suffers injury at Night of Champions

Rhea Ripley revealed that she had suffered an injury during her Street Fight earlier today at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The RAW star defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in an intense match at the PLE today in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond on the Night of Champions post-show, The Eradicator disclosed that her ribs were in pain following her victory over Raquel Rodriguez. She noted that Rodriguez hit her with a kendo stick in the midsection a couple of times during the match, and it led to her ribs being bruised.

"Honestly, I've felt better. The ribs are a bit bruised from the kendo, and just like everything that went out there tonight, we left our bodies on the line, and we went out there and put on that match. So, I'm definitely going to be sore tomorrow, and I'm sore right now, but it's all worth it because I got to kick Raquel's a**," said Ripley. [From 12:10 - 12:29]

Ripley also competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year but was eliminated in the first round. Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to win the tournament at Night of Champions and is scheduled for a title shot at WWE SummerSlam in August.

Major WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley for a dream match

WWE RAW star Stephanie Vaquer recently pitched a dream match against Rhea Ripley.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former NXT Women's Champion named Rhea Ripley as someone she would like to have a match against. Vaquer also stated that she would be a great opponent for the 28-year-old.

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent."

You can check out the interview with Stephanie Vaquer in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rhea Ripley on RAW following her impressive victory over Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions.

