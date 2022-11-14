Roxanne Perez has named Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, Bayley and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee as the superstars she'd like to join forces with in a WarGames match.

For the first time ever, the match will take place on the main roster, with both male and female bouts consisting of ten competitors. It will take place at Survivor Series later this month. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have already been confirmed for the women's match.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Roxanne Perez stated that if she could pick anyone to team up with in a WarGames match, it would be:

“Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley," said Perez. (H/T Fightful)

Roxanne Perez reflects on her WWE SmackDown debut

On the October 14th episode of SmackDown, the former ROH Women's Champion made her first appearance on the main roster. During the show, she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag match.

Roxanne Perez described her experience on the blue brand as a surreal moment.

“That was very surreal. SmackDown was actually the first live WWE show that my dad took me to, so I was maybe like 11, and he surprised me. He’s like come on, we’re going somewhere. I was like, where are we going? We get to the arena, and I walk in, and they have all the WWE merch, and I was like, we’re at a WWE show, and it was SmackDown," said Perez.

Although Roxanne Perez did not score a victory for her team on WWE SmackDown, she impressed many people with her performance. She is currently competing on NXT, where she was involved in a feud with Cora Jade.

Who would you pick as your dream team for a WarGames match? Sound off in the comments below!

