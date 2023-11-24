Roxanne Perez welcomes new member to her family; WWE fans convinced the name is a Bray Wyatt tribute

One of the most promising young talents in WWE, Roxanne Perez, recently took to social media to unveil the newest member of her family, a golden retriever named Wyatt.

Roxanne Perez has only been in the WWE for a year but has already established herself as a bright superstar who is expected to be a major player in the women's division.

She attracted attention due to her impressive work on the indies while wrestling as "Rox-C" and was eventually signed to a developmental deal in 2022. In a short time, Roxanne has won the NXT Women's Championship, as well as the brand's women's tag team titles with Cora Jade.

Perez has already amassed a respectable following online, where she regularly interacts with her growing fanbase. The 22-year-old NXT star posted a picture holding an adorable puppy, whom she introduced to the world as 'Wyatt.'

"Hi meet Wyatt 🖤," wrote Roxanne Perez.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe is saying the same thing about

Roxanne Perez's post

The professional wrestling world was rocked to its core recently with Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. The former world champion was just 36 years old when he succumbed to a heart attack, and many fans are still finding it challenging to deal with the loss.

Wyatt is no more, but his legacy will live forever in multiple ways. While his creative contributions to the business are undeniable, he also touched the hearts of many younger talents, who will never forget him and how he helped them.

Most followers of Roxanne Perez seemed confident that she paid homage to the former WWE Universal Champion with her recent post.

Perez hasn't outrightly confirmed it, but fans are clearly loving the apparent tribute to Bray Wyatt, as you can view below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In case you missed it, Roxanne also seemingly deleted a tweet where she called out AEW for copying her nickname. The incident happened during Christian Cage's recent segment, which you can read about right here.