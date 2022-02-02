Royal Rumble participants didn't know who they were eliminating - Reports

New reports suggest that there were some issues with booking backstage at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this past Saturday.

Fightful Select suggests that there was a lot of confusion backstage during the men's Rumble match, with some of the match's participants unsure of who they were supposed to be eliminating.

Much of the blame seems to be placed on Shane McMahon, who was apparently the lead writer and producer for the match.

His heavy involvement in the match's booking, especially during its ending, has earned him considerable heat backstage.

Fightful also noted that their sources claimed that changes were being made to the match right up until people were walking through the curtain and that it caused a great deal of stress for those involved.

Vince McMahon allegedly had a hand in changing the order of the Rumble, which contributed to the stress of the situation.

Shane McMahon got major backstage heat after the Royal Rumble

Reports emerged following the Royal Rumble event that Shane McMahon had taken heavy involvement in the creative side of the match.

His decision to include himself as a surprise entrant in the match and then appear as one of its strongest competitors, standing toe-to-toe with former UFC fighter Matt Riddle, and eliminating former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, allegedly angered a few people backstage.

Shane would last until the final four of the match, alongside Drew McIntyre, rapper Bad Bunny, and eventual winner Brock Lesnar. Brock would eliminate junior McMahon and eventually eliminate "The Scottish Warrior" to bring the match to an end.

What did you think of the 2022 men's Rumble match? Should Shane McMahon have entered the match?

