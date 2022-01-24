Vince Russo thinks retired WWE legend could enter the Royal Rumble after 10-year in-ring absence (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE could bring back Mick Foley as an entrant in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 29.

Foley, 56, retired from in-ring competition in 2012 after a 29-year wrestling career. The Hall of Famer’s last WWE match came at the 2012 Royal Rumble, when he lasted six minutes and 34 seconds in the 30-man Rumble.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the upcoming Rumble match. When asked to suggest someone who WWE could book as a surprise entrant, Foley's name immediately sprang to mind.

“If we’re talking about huge pops, I would love to hear Mick Foley’s music and entrance," said Russo. "I would absolutely love it. Mick can get in and doesn’t have to do anything. He does [Mr.] Socko one time and gets eliminated. I would love, love, love to see that.”

Vince Russo says WWE "owes" Mick Foley ahead of the Royal Rumble

Mick Foley introduced the 24/7 Championship to WWE on the May 20, 2019 episode of RAW. The segment was widely viewed as a disappointment because many fans expected The Hardcore Legend to bring back the popular Hardcore Championship.

Almost three years later, Vince Russo thinks WWE should try to repay Foley for this lackluster booking by allowing him to appear in the Rumble.

“They put that stench on him with the 24/7 title when everybody thought it was gonna be the Hardcore [title]," Russo continued. "They owe him this. They gotta give him something back, bro.”

Foley previously participated in one of the most famous moments in Rumble history in 1998. The former WWE Champion entered the match as all three of his on-screen personas: Cactus Jack (No.1), Mankind (No.16), and Dude Love (No.28).

