Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to agree with WWE star MVP's comments about wrestling fans.

Montel Vontavious Porter currently serves as Omos' manager in the Stamford-based promotion. The Nigerian Giant battled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel but MVP was nowhere to be found.

On the SmackDown before the premium live event, MVP hired some enhancement talent to try and beat Braun down. It backfired, and the Monster of All Monsters hit MVP with several powerslams. Strowman went on to conquer Omos at Crown Jewel.

MVP took to Twitter to complain about rude wrestling fans and noted that manners always go a long way.

"I have NEVER said no to any fan that asked for an autograph or photo with "please". Let me get a selfie" will only GET you ignored. Manners matter. Please and thank you always work," tweeted MVP.

MVP @The305MVP I have NEVER said no to any fan that asked for an autograph or photo with "please".

"Let me get a selfie" will only GET you ignored. Manners matter.

Please and thank you always work. I have NEVER said no to any fan that asked for an autograph or photo with "please"."Let me get a selfie" will only GET you ignored. Manners matter.Please and thank you always work.

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray responded and said that polite fans get what they want, while rude fans get what they deserve.

"Polite fans get what they want…Rude fans get what they deserve…," tweeted Bully Ray.

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Rude fans get what they deserve… MVP @The305MVP I have NEVER said no to any fan that asked for an autograph or photo with "please".

"Let me get a selfie" will only GET you ignored. Manners matter.

Please and thank you always work. I have NEVER said no to any fan that asked for an autograph or photo with "please"."Let me get a selfie" will only GET you ignored. Manners matter.Please and thank you always work. Polite fans get what they want…Rude fans get what they deserve… twitter.com/the305mvp/stat… Polite fans get what they want…Rude fans get what they deserve… twitter.com/the305mvp/stat…

Bully Ray prefers Bayley as a singles superstar in WWE

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam in Nashville. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY arrived with The Role Model and the group has since become known as Damage CTRL. They will be teaming up with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley to battle Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (fka Mia Yim), and a mystery superstar at Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that he prefers Bayley as a singles competitor and hasn't gotten invested in Damage CTRL yet.

"I'm begging somebody to call this show and smarten me up as to why I should give one damn about Damage CTRL right now. I don't get it, I don't know. I don't sit here on Tuesday mornings and go, 'Oh boy, I can't wait to talk about Damage CTRL and bury them.' No, I've separated this as much as I can. I like Bayley on her own, end of story."

Bully Ray is currently signed to Impact Wrestling and will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at Hard to Kill on January 13th. It will be interesting to see if the 51-year-old ever returns to WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Bully Ray return to the promotion in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes