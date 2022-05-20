"People are gonna be blown away" - Ciampa names the WWE star he wants to face on the main roster

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, now simply known as Ciampa, has named a former Intercontinental Champion as the superstar he'd like to face on the main roster.

After spending a couple of years on the black-and-gold brand, he was finally called up to the main roster this year. He wrestled Mustafa Ali on RAW last week, scoring a victory over the latter in a special guest referee match, with The Miz serving as the official.

During his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Ciampa stated that he wants to share the ring with SmackDown star Sami Zayn. He added that they'd put on an impressive match if given enough time in the ring.

"Sami Zayn, I can’t wait ‘till the day comes when him and I are put on a pay-per-view together because we’ve had now, a few matches in Milwaukee, Chicago, overseas in England and our chemistry is off the charts and he’s one of those guys, man, if I ever get to do 20 minutes on television with him, I think people are gonna be blown away." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ciampa picks his most memorable moment from his WWE run

The RAW star has competed in numerous entertaining matches with stars such as Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole. At one point, he was the biggest heel on the entire NXT brand.

When asked to pick his most memorable moment from his time in WWE, he mentioned his entrance at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

"I’d say, picking one [memorable moment], it does — they all add up in their own way. But walking out at New Orleans. It was my first match back with Johnny [Gargano] at TakeOver and there was no entrance music and stuff and I could really kind of take in the moment and just — you know, it’s just your entrance so you’re not really worried about performing or you’re not worried about the physicality or the bump or making sure things look good."

He added:

"You’re by yourself, there’s no music, you’re just listening to the crowd and you can just really take it in. There’s no pressure in that situation and that was one of the coolest receptions I ever had in my life."

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently teased Ciampa as the new member of The Judgement Day in a social media post. It'll be interesting to see how things turn out on the red brand for the former NXT mainstay.

Edited by Genci Papraniku