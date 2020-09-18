Possible details on violent segment that might happen to get Roman Reigns more heel heat

Mark Henry recently spoke about the ongoing storyline involving Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

The former World Champion stated that the stage is set for a very brutal turn by Roman Reigns soon. He explained that WWE is painting the picture of him being a 'mob boss' and he snatched the food off Jey Uso's table last week by showing up late for their tag team match and delivering just one spear to pick up the pinfall.

How Roman Reigns could turn on Jey Uso

Mark Henry believes that Roman Reigns should beat Jey Uso within an inch of his life in the coming weeks in order to gain more heat. Here is what he said on the Busted Open podcast:

''Roman beats his cousin within an inch of his life and all the family comes down and says 'what are you doing? You all were raised together. You slept under the same roof, ate under the same table. We raised you all the same. Why are you acting like this?' And then him denouncing himself from his family. The potential is there. Everything is right there.''

While it is obvious that the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns has gotten a new attitude since his return, he is still not an out and out heel. Brutally attacking his own blood and leaving him out cold in the ring would definitely solidify him as the biggest heel on the SmackDown roster.