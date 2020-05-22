Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was at the top of her game before she announced her pregnancy on RAW. The Man's potentially lengthy hiatus from pro wrestling has left a noticeable void in the WWE.

The former RAW Women's Champion was the most protected and marketable star in the company, which begs the question: Who does the company push to the top in Becky Lynch's absence?

On the latest edition of the Q&A show with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, SRS was asked about which Superstar is currently viewed as a top star by the WWE management now that Becky Lynch is out of the picture.

SRS stated that, as things stand, Drew Mcintyre and Charlotte Flair are considered to be at the top of the pecking order with Becky Lynch stepping away from the WWE for some time.

With Becky gone who is viewed as the top star in the company by management?

Right now, as things stand, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte, as far as I understand.

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair have taken over from Becky Lynch

Drew McIntyre has been booked to be a really strong WWE Champion thus far and it's obvious that the decision-makers in the WWE want to push him as the face of the company. The Scottish Psychopath looks like a million bucks with the WWE title in his possession and he will take on Bobby Lashley in his next title defense at Backlash.

While McIntyre has taken up the job of leading Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair's role involves being active on all three brands. The Queen is the Ironwoman of the WWE right now as she has been appearing on all three brands off late.

Advertisement

The NXT Women's Champion beat Ruby Riott on the most recent episode on RAW and she is scheduled to take on Bayley in a Champion vs. Champion match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Brand Invitation rule has enabled WWE to prominently feature Charlotte Flair on all brands.

With Becky Lynch out of action, it does seem like the WWE management wants the spotlight to be on Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair for the foreseeable future.