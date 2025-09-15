Rumor killer on Andrade rejecting big WWE request before exit [Reports]

Former United States Champion Andrade recently departed from WWE. He was involved in a tag team with Rey Fenix before leaving the company. A lot of rumours have been going around the internet regarding the reason for his departure. One such major rumour recently got debunked in a new report.El Idolo made his return to the Stamford-based company last year during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He then teamed up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. Following his return, he had a series of great matches with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown and even won the Speed Championship. Sports Illustrated recently reported that his departure was due to a violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. A rumor had recently surfaced claiming that Andrade turned down a request to work for WWE's newly acquired promotion AAA. PWInsider recently reported that no such requests were even made in the first place. It was stated that Andrade wasn't even included in the any pitches that were made to the creatives at AAA. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT Champion after his WWE departure. Fans are excited to see where he competes in the future.Andrade sent a heartfelt message to Aleister Black After the news of Andrade's departure came out, fans around the world were shocked. He received a lot of well wishes for his future from a lot of people including his former NXT rival Aleister Black. The two had a lot of classics during their time in WWE's developmental brand. Aleister called the former US Champion a pro, recalling him to be his first opponent in NXT and the guy he won the NXT title from. He heaped a lot of praise on El Idolo in his post on X. The former Speed Champion responded to this tweet with a heartfelt message.&quot;we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End&quot; he wroteIt will be interesting to see when the fans will get to see another classic between these two NXT legends.