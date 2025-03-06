Rumor killer on backstage tension for WWE women (Exclusive)

The current female roster in WWE has flourished under Triple H's creative leadership. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently debunked a rumor that the women in the company are allegedly unhappy with their booking.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has some of the biggest female wrestling stars across its three brands. The company has also introduced new championships for women, including the Women's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's United States Championship. These titles have ignited a new fire within the women's division and many believe all of the Stamford-based promotion's stars are now receiving equal opportunities regardless of gender.

However, according to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, women within WWE have allegedly been frustrated with their bookings. During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter if he had heard anything about the female talent being frustrated.

Apter debunked the report, saying that the women were getting incredible opportunities across WWE's three brands and had no reason to be upset with their booking.

"No, I've heard what I read on the internet. I think the women are getting great spotlights on RAW, on NXT, and on SmackDown, so no, I don't see any reason why they would be upset with their push," he said. [5:28 - 5:50]

Check out the video below:

Teddy Long also gave his thoughts on WWE women being allegedly frustrated

During the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long added that he believed there is always a person who complains about everything and is never satisfied, which could be the reason behind the alleged rumors.

"Well, you'll always have the complainers. Okay? I don't care what happened there's always one. Always, so you always have somebody that's not happy or not satisfied. It's always one," Long added. [6:06 - 6:21]

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the women's matches at WrestleMania 41.

