Mark Henry reveals if it was John Cena's fault that he wasn't made WWE Champion by the company

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE Superstars ever. Some would even argue that he is the greatest of all time. However, many fans have believed that Cena has buried a lot of Superstars throughout his career.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Mark Henry talked about his program with John Cena in 2013. Mark Henry had cut one of the best promos ever in WWE when he faked his retirement only to blindside WWE Champion, John Cena.

Though it was believed that Mark Henry would go on to win his first WWE Championship during the feud given how hot he was at the time, the company decided to keep the belt on John Cena instead when the two squared off in the Money in the Bank PPV.

Was John Cena responsible for Mark Henry's loss?

Mark Henry spoke about who was truly behind him losing the match and not being able to become the WWE Champion.

The World's Strongest Man revealed that it wasn't Cena or WWE's fault. He blamed himself and stated that it was he who wanted to go home as it was the most important thing for him at the time.

That wasn’t Cena’s fault, that wasn’t WWE’s fault. If anybody should be mad, it should be me, because I’m the one who said, look man, I want to go home. I love to stay here and play with the boys and get out here and make some more money and all that stuff, but the most important thing to me was going home and doing what I’m doing. This is God’s work as well as what’s expected out of a man. (H/T: 411Mania)

Mark Henry also talked about the favourite character he played during his illustrious career with WWE. Unsurprisingly, Henry named 'Sexual Chocolate' as the character he had most fun portraying.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry revealed that he had a lot of fun making a fool of himself each week during the Attitude Era as the 'Sexual Chocolate'.

Oh, Sexual Chocolate. Near the beginning, that was so much fun. I got to go out every week and make a fool of myself and play with the ladies in the crowd and it didn’t matter if I lost or not because the whole point was to entertain people and make people laugh and I’m a comedy guy, I’ve done a couple of stand-ups. I like making people laugh, I like seeing people enjoy themselves. That was my chance to do that.