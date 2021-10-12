News & Rumor Roundup: Another former WWE Superstar joins AEW, RAW Superstar responsible for getting Omos' singles push nixed, Return plan for Elias (12th October 2021)

Welcome to the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumours from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics including another former WWE superstar coming to AEW, WWE dropping a big push for a top superstar, and much more.

With Crown Jewel right around the corner, WWE has some big things in store. Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on the show. This article will take a look at what demotivated Big E in WWE. We will also talk about why WWE decided not to split AJ Styles and Omos.

So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest rumors and news from WWE:

#5 Plans for a singles push for Omos nixed in WWE

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened. WWE had seriously considered breaking the pairing of AJ Styles & Omos during draft. To the point where that was the plan. Until people of power (including a main RAW talent) spoke up & expressed thoughts on how Omos isn’t quite ready for singles yet. And they actually listened.

It is no secret that WWE sees a big money maker in Omos.The Giant is a former RAW tag team champion and is still partnered with AJ Styles. It had been reported that one of the reasons Braun Strowman was released by WWE was because they felt Omos would be able to replace him.

But as per WrestleVotes, WWE wanted to pull the trigger on an Omos singles push during the draft. But some higher-ups in WWE, including a top RAW superstar, got the idea nixed as they believed Omos wasn't ready for a push yet.

The identity of the RAW talent wasn't revealed. Even though Omos has improved tremendously since his debut, he is not at the level where he can have a quality match as a singles superstar.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam