Rusev hits back at fan for a derogatory insult against his wife Lana

Former US Champion Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, recently took to Twitter to defend his wife Lana after a fan had made some very vile insults towards her.

The fan had made a Tweet tagging both Rusev and Lana saying 'Ur just an annoying c*** we shud call u th***'. This comment was not taken well by Rusev, understandable and he hit out at this fan by calling him out publically on Twitter.

The fan in question had the display picture of himself along with his child. Rusev commented by asking what kind of a father is this person and what will her child learn from him if he behaves in such a manner.

Here is what Rusev had to say:

This is a father and his lovely little child. What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name

What's the future for Rusev and Lana?

Rusev was one of the multiple Superstars who were released by WWE due to budget cuts after the COVID-19 scare hit the WWE. Rusev had been having contract negotiations with the company before his release but the two parties were unable to conclude.

It had been reported that Rusev wanted to leave WWE as he wasn't happy. The Bulgarian Brute can't really be blamed as the WWE never truly capitalized on his popularity and didn't allow him to become a breakout star.

There has been a lot of speculation on if Rusev will be joining Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary as the company has teased him joining. When Rusev was asked if he could be an Impact Superstar soon, here is what he had said:

I understand why you think it's me, but I can't confirm or deny. Or I don't wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I'll come in.

Lana is still a part of WWE and is currently involved in a storyline with Natalya where the two will likely become on-screen associates soon.