''Too bland to be the torchbearer''- Why Vince McMahon did not see former world champion as a top star

Vince McMahon has been very sure of who he sees as a leading star and who he doesn't. Jim Ross revealed that the WWE Chairman never saw Chris Benoit as the top guy in WWE because he was too bland. While Benoit did win the World Championship in a WrestleMania main event, his reign was a short one.

Speaking about Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit's program with Steve Austin, Jim Ross recalled that Vince McMahon did not have much faith in either guy. Jericho has spoken about this in the past, saying he never agreed with booking him and Benoit as babyfaces against a heel Steve Austin.

Jim Ross spoke about Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho while speaking on Grilling JR. When asked why Vince McMahon never saw potential in Benoit or Jericho, here is what Ross said:

''We talked about Benoit, in Vince's eyes, being bland. Too bland to be a the torchbearer. Jericho was never accused of being too bland.'' [1:34:00-1:34:37]

Ross also said that one of the reasons for McMahon not seeing Benoit as a big star could be because he was too raw and real. In Jericho's case, Ross speculated that some personal heat might be responsible.

Vince McMahon made Chris Jericho the first Undipsuted Champion in WWE

Though Chris Benoit never became a mainstay in the main-event scene, he did beat Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WrestleMania 20 to become the World Champion. Despite his doubts about Chris Jericho, McMahon also gave Y2J an opportunity to shine when he made him beat Austin and Rock in one night to become the first WWE Undisputed Champion.

Ross also said that he usually judges a star's by their performance in the ring and how they perform from bell-to-bell. Both Benoit and Jericho excelled in that department, as per the legendary commentator.

[Please give H/T credit to SportsKeeda and Grilling JR on using the quotes]

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Anirudh

LIVE POLL Q. Who was a better in-ring competitor? Chris Jericho Chris Benoit 30 votes so far