  Rumored man behind El Grande Americano sends heartfelt message amid sudden WWE absence

Rumored man behind El Grande Americano sends heartfelt message amid sudden WWE absence

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 24, 2025 07:50 GMT
El Grande Americano is a WWE RAW star [Image credits: WWE
El Grande Americano is a WWE RAW star [Image credits: WWE's Youtube and wwe.com]

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. It is none other than Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser was last seen inside the ring on WWE TV on the April 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Following this, the former Imperium member wrestled in a few matches on house shows, but hasn't stepped inside the ring on television.

Amid his sudden absence, many believe Ludwig is behind El Grande Americano's mask as Chad Gable, who was previously rumored to be the luchador, is currently out with a real-life injury. Kaiser was seemingly disguised as Americano on this week's RAW as well and is possibly set to feud with Dragon Lee, but he hasn't made any appearances as himself on TV.

Ludwig Kaiser recently took to his Instagram Stories to send a heartfelt message. He uploaded a video of himself enjoying a meal in a restaurant in Mexico. The RAW star wrote in Spanish that he felt a great deal of affection for the country and thanked the people of Mexico.

"I feel so much affection in this country. A thousand thanks, Mexico!!" he wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate.]
Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Kenny Bolin liked Ludwig Kaiser's partnership with Gunther on WWE TV

In recent times, Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther haven't been seen together on WWE TV, seemingly confirming that Imperium was quietly disbanded.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Kenny Bolin highlighted that he hadn't seen Kaiser in a while on WWE TV and said that he believed Ludwig complemented Gunther's on-screen persona perfectly.

"Where has Ludwig Kaiser been lately? I haven't seen much of him lately. (...) He has a great look for what they do with him. You look at him, and immediately you think you can whip his butt. There is just not much to that frame. But he has got an amazing look for what they do with him, and I always liked him with Gunther."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Ludwig Kaiser going forward.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
