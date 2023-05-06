Rumored Money in the Bank winner gets a massive babyface reaction from WWE Universe during SmackDown dark match

The WWE Universe is firmly behind LA Knight, and this week's dark matches before SmackDown made it all the more clear.

Knight made his main roster debut back in 2022 under the gimmick of Max Dupri, the pioneer behind Maximum Male Models. However, his pairing with the likes of ma.çé and mån.sôör didn't work out, and soon after, he reverted to his original character. Since then, the 40-year-old star has been getting great reactions from fans.

LA Knight was in a dark match this week before the SmackDown tapings. He faced Butch in a singles encounter. He won the bout after a bit of back and forth with the Brawling Brutes member. Some videos surfaced on social media showing the fans in attendance loudly cheering for Knight as he vanquished his opponent.

This was, in fact, a rematch from last week's show, where Knight picked up the win as well. He has received positive reactions from the WWE Universe for months now at TV tapings and live events, and the crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was no different. They were fervently behind the star and showed their support for him.

Corey Graves wants to see LA Knight go after the WWE United States Championship

The WWE Draft has allowed the opportunity for several new matchups to happen, with some top stars switching brands and some exciting NXT talent making the jump to the main roster.

WWE announcer Corey Graves pointed out one such matchup on the blue brand. On his After the Bell podcast, Graves mentioned that he would like to see LA Knight mix it up with Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

"Look at the Friday night side of things. Think of the faces that LA Knight is gonna get to mix it up with. LA Knight and Austin Theory. That's a cool matchup right there."

Knight has been drafted to SmackDown during the Draft and will be competing on the blue brand on Friday nights.

Are you a fan of the self-proclaimed 'Megastar'? Let us know in the comments section below.

