Rumored new WWE signing is ready to feud with Triple H favored SmackDown star

It seems as though Karrion Kross is ready to welcome Nick Aldis to WWE. This comes after Hall of Famer DDP told Triple H to sign the former NWA Champion and now-reported free agent to the company.

Aldis has been in the wrestling business for almost 20 years, and made a major name for himself as a top-rated performer for both IMPACT Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. The 36-year-old recently gave his notice to the NWA, fueling rumors of a possible WWE debut.

With speculation now circulating, SmackDown star and Triple H signee Karrion Kross responded to a fan on social media who stated that he wanted to see him and Aldis face off in WWE.

"Me too," wrote the 2-time NWA Champion.

Nick Aldis already has a personal connection to WWE through his wife Mickie James. The former Women's Champion had multiple successful stints in the company and is a well-respected veteran by both the fans and superstars.

Triple H may be able to sign Nick Aldis very soon

The British star has been a key figure in the National Wrestling Alliance since 2017, with company owner Billy Corgan bestowing the world title on him on more than one occasion.

However, according to PWInsider, Corgan and Aldis' relationship has reportedly soured. This could allow Triple H and WWE to swoop in and sign the talented star.

“Aldis has been critical of the creative direction for the NWA, which is 100% Corgan’s vision at this point, and that led to a breakdown. Another source stated that there was “magma level” heat towards Aldis for promoting himself above the NWA and for his constantly speaking out regarding Corgan’s creative decisions.” [H/T - PWInsider.com]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Nick Aldis finished with NWA.



Aldis announced tonight on his IG subscriber feed that he has given his notice to NWA.

His contract with the promotion ends in January 2023. Nick Aldis finished with NWA.Aldis announced tonight on his IG subscriber feed that he has given his notice to NWA.His contract with the promotion ends in January 2023. https://t.co/5OBvaO1YPi

Aldi's gained plenty of fans after his showdown with now-WWE star Cody Rhodes at All In 2018. The two performers battled it out in an incredible clash for the NWA title.

Would you like Triple H to bring Nick Aldis to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

