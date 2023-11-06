Rumored new WWE signing sends a message to Kairi Sane after blockbuster Crown Jewel debut

A rumored new WWE signing recently sent a message to Kairi Sane, who made her blockbuster return at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is Sarray, also known as Sareee.

Sane made her much-awaited return to WWE during the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship. The former NXT Women's Champion helped SKY defeat The EST and retain her title.

Meanwhile, Sarray is rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion as well. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently revealed that WWE is probably working on the Japanese star's potential return. You can read more about it here.

The former NXT star recently took to Twitter to post a photo with Kairi Sane, and wrote her caption in Japanese, congratulating Sane as The Tigers won the Japan Series after 38 years. Her caption translated to:

"Congratulations on winning," Sarray tweeted.

While Kairi made a huge name in World Wrestling Entertainment by winning several titles, Sarray has yet to win anything major in the company. She might have her eyes on gold upon her potential return.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY might betray Damage CTRL to join forces with Kairi Sane

Bayley came out to help IYO SKY during the latter's match against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. However, during the bout, SKY accidentally hit her teammate while attacking The EST, but the Women's Champion seemingly did not regret it.

As soon as Kairi Sane returned to help IYO by attacking Belair, Bayley looked concerned as the Japanese duo stood in the ring to celebrate SKY's victory.

The WWE Universe now believes SKY might betray her Damage CTRL teammates to join forces with Sane, and now that Sarray is rumored to return, the trio could form a faction alongside Asuka. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for their future.

Would you want to see a stable of the Japanese stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

