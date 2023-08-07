Rumored returning star officially announces hiatus from wrestling

WWE SummerSlam is now in the history books and many fans expected to see some of their favorite stars return to action. To make things worse, one of those stars has now decided to take a hiatus from wrestling. The wrestler in discussion is Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess decided to move away from the USA to Japan in 2020. She had decided to stick with the Stamford-based company as an ambassador and trainer in her native but parted ways with the company as an active competitor in 2021.

Slappa Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE pic.twitter.com/A9JMr9UyQo I can't wait to see Kairi Sane hit this insane elbow drop in WWE again

As an active superstar, Sane won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship with Asuka. She and The Empress Of Tomorrow made such a formidable team that they currently hold the record for the longest-reigning champions in history.

During her recent press conference, Kairi Sane addressed her future in wrestling. She said that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus at the end of September. She cited losing the IWGP Women's Championship as one of the reasons that factored into her decision.

Was Kairi Sane supposed to return to WWE?

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam, a report claimed that Kairi Sane would return to WWE either at the PLE or in the upcoming week. The report further stated that Sane had come to terms the company for a return.

Many fans speculated that Sane would return to side with her former tag team partner, Asuka and aid her in retaining the Women's Championship. However, things didn't work out for The Empress Of Tomorrow as she lost the Title in her Triple Threat Match to Bianca Belair.

To make matters worse, IYO SKY and Bayley made their way to the ring, attacking Asuka and Flair. SKY took down Bianca with a shot to her injured knee and cashed in the MITB briefcase. She hit The EST with a moonsault to win her first Women's Championship.

