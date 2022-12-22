Rumored Triple H signee further teases their return to WWE

Since becoming the Head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought back many superstars who were released by the previous regime. One star who is rumored to be making her way back to the company is Chelsea Green.

The Canadian star was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2021 but never truly got a chance to shine. Following her release last year, she has shone as one of IMPACT Wrestling's biggest stars winning both the World title and Tag Team Championships.

Earlier today, Green added further fuel to her potential return after she posted a picture of her and top WWE star Charlotte Flair from a match they had on RAW.

"Happy Thursday," tweeted the 31-year-old.

Along with Green, her real-life husband and former WWE star Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder) may also be on his way back to the company. He recently stated that a goal of his is to win the WWE Championship.

Chelsea Green on her working relationship with Triple H and WWE

Despite being released by the company, the Canadian star seems to have no ill feelings toward the promotion or its executives.

Speaking to Wrestle Zone, Chelsea Green was asked how she felt about Triple H as well as the three-years she spent in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince, so I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place."

Green added:

"I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that’s also the beauty of growing up." (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Under the new Triple H regime stars like Johnny Gargano, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox have all made their returns to the company.

