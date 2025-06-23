Rumored WWE couple arrives at RAW together; sparks speculation

A rumored WWE couple arrived at tonight's edition of RAW together. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Ohio and is the final episode of the show ahead of Night of Champions 2025 this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Finn Balor has been spotted conversing with Roxanne Perez backstage in recent months on RAW and has introduced the former NXT Women's Champion to The Judgment Day.

WWE shared a video ahead of tonight's RAW, revealing that Balor and Perez arrived at the venue together without their Judgment Day stablemates, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

Several fans reacted to the video, seemingly suggesting that a romance storyline might be brewing between Balor and Perez on RAW.

Fans speculate that Balor and Perez could be a storyline couple on RAW. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

Roxanne Perez defeated Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, and Rhea Ripley in a Fatal Four-Way match to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. The 23-year-old will be squaring off against Jade Cargill tonight on WWE RAW in the semifinals.

The winner of the match will go on to battle Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions this Saturday night.

Roxanne Perez could replace WWE star in major storyline

Roxanne Perez could replace Liv Morgan in a major storyline following the 31-year-old's injury last week on RAW.

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury last week and will reportedly require surgery. Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider suggested that Roxanne Perez could replace Morgan in the storyline with Nikki Bella.

WrestleVotes noted that Perez and Raquel Rodriguez may wind up defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Bella Twins at Evolution 2 next month following Liv Morgan's injury.

"I know people may not wanna hear this but we reported it was possibly going to be the Bella Twins vs Liv and Raquel at Evolution for the titles. You could put Roxanne in her place and just keep the match as it is. I don't know if that's what they'll do," he said. [From 13:11 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on RAW.

