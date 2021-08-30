Rumored WWE prospect calls himself the "Modern Day Kurt Angle" amid speculation about his future

Rumored WWE target Gable Steveson is making all the right noises on social media as he recently declared himself the 'Modern Day Kurt Angle.'

Steveson took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with a caption that is bound to turn heads in pro wrestling circles. Here's what the Olympian tweeted out:

Modern Day Kurt Angle.. pic.twitter.com/wXCzZU0J7j — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 29, 2021

Gable Steveson is one of the hottest free agents in combat sports at the moment as he contemplates pursuing a career in either professional wrestling or MMA.

Steveson won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics 2020 and has since been a highly sought-after name, with WWE, AEW, and UFC seemingly in the hunt to attain the 21-year-old's signature.

Will Gable Steveson follow in Kurt Angle's footsteps and join WWE?

Kurt Angle won an Olympic gold medal with a broken freakin' neck at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and he signed with WWE in 1998 after initially being reluctant to take up pro wrestling.

As history suggests, Kurt Angle had one of the best rookie years in WWE and went on to have a Hall of Fame career as a professional wrestling performer in the years that followed.

Gable Steveson can work towards emulating Kurt Angle's success story in pro wrestling, and he's given enough hints regarding his desire to be the second coming of the WWE Legend.

Steveson has dreamed of becoming a pro wrestler since he was a kid and has also shared a close relationship with fellow Minnesota native Brock Lesnar over the years.

The 2020 London Olympic hero was present and honored at this year's SummerSlam, where he also posed for a photo with Vince McMahon backstage at the show. Steveson revealed during a recent interview that McMahon personally reached out to him about potentially becoming a WWE Superstar.

Gable Steveson is keeping his options and playing the waiting game while continuing to drop teasers about his long-term future.

Where do you see Gable Steveson going - WWE, AEW, or the UFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan