WWE has been changing up a lot of things during their tapings for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT..

WWE's approach to the tapings has now changed drastically.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been some legitimate concerns for the WWE Superstars and talent over how WWE is taping their shows on a regular basis. According to some reports, WWE talents were less than happy with the conditions in which tapings were taking place. There was apparently chaos backstage, and storylines were being re-written at the last minute. With Paul Heyman removed as the Executive Director on WWE RAW, talents were said to be insecure about their position on the roster. On top of that, ever since there was a positive Covid-19 test among the NXT developmental talent in the crowd, the situation was said to be worse.

However, now, things have apparently gone through a change. According to a report from Fightful Select, while the conditions backstage in WWE was not that good before, the company has apparently made some improvements.

Conditions improving for WWE talents during tapings

Due to the pandemic, WWE had to move the tapings of all their shows to the WWE Performance Center in March, where they hosted shows without a live audience. Recently, they changed that situation as a part of their plan to bring back an audience, by introducing NXT developmental talents, as well as most recently, 'friends and family' into the crowd.

The conditions under which the tapings were taking place were supposed to be far from the best, but according to the report from Fightful, this is something which has since changed.

WWE talents have apparently spoken about having air conditioning in their tents and chairs to sit on during the segments. The recent set of tapings have been much easier and more pleasant to attend than had been the case previously. WWE has also brought in food trucks and added coolers for energy drinks.

This has had an added benefit as one of the catering shops even said that with WWE's business during this pandemic, they would have had to furlough their employees.

Given the improved condition, hopefully this means that WWE will be taking better care of their talents going forward, leading to better tapings and better working conditions as well.