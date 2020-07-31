Rusev banned from Twitch a day after announcing he was done with wrestling, he responds

As revealed on Streamerbans, Rusev AKA Miro has been banned from Twitch. The exact reason behind the ban has not been revealed as of this writing; however, WrestleZone highlighted one particular incident that could have prompted Twitch to hand the former WWE Superstar a ban.

Rusev had uploaded a clip from his stream on YouTube a week ago, in which Lana surprised him by entering the frame in a bikini while he played FIFA. It was noted that Lana appearing in a bikini apparently goes against Twitch's code of conduct. Streamers are only allowed to wear swimsuits if they are filming themselves swimming or if they are at a festival or concert. Rusev was in his house while the stream was live and that may have been a breach of Twitch's rules.

It should be noted that the official reason and cause of the ban have not been revealed and we should know more about the situation as time passes on.

Rusev reacted to the ban on Twitter and said that he would be back tomorrow:

I was too sexy for Twitch. I learned my lesson. See y’all tomorrow https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 31, 2020

Rusev recently said that he was done with wrestling

As we had reported earlier, Rusev stated that he was done being a wrestler and his complete attention was now towards being a full-time professional Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator.

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator. I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

The untimely ban comes immediately after his announcement that he would be giving up on his professional wrestling career. Rusev has been streaming on Twitch since his WWE release in April, and he has also set up a YouTube channel, which features clips and montages of his streams.

Rusev's career as a professional streamer has been growing at a steady pace. It's not uncommon for streamers to be banned as Twitch regularly issues temporary bans based on repeat offences and the nature of the violations.

This is Rusev's first ban, and it's thankfully it's a short-term one. We also hope to get more details on the situation, and we will keep you updated as we receive further information.