Rusev explains a recent Tweet wasn't a jibe at Karl Anderson; recalls a hilarious inside joke

Rusev and Karl Anderson were both released from the WWE earlier this year. Since leaving the WWE, Karl Anderson along with his Good Brother Luke Gallows, joined IMPACT Wrestling. As for Rusev, he has been enjoying his hiatus from Pro-Wrestling. He also changed his name on all social media channels from Rusev to Miro.

Rusev and Karl Anderson in Japan

When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson revealed to the world that they had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, Rusev took to Twitter to congratulate them.

During Rusev's live stream on Twitch, one of his fans asked him whether his message was a shot at Karl Anderson, indicating that he was only good at chops. Rusev took the fan's question up and explained that it was a reference to the time he and Karl Anderson fought in Japan.

Rusev recalled the incident and said that it took place in a Four-way Tag Team Match in Japan. He had teamed up with Aiden English to go up against The Good Brothers, Rowan & Harper and The Usos. Suddenly during the match, Rusev found himself in the ring with Karl Anderson.

"All of a sudden me and [Anderson] meet in the middle. And we haven’t talked about any of it, you know. We just didn’t know that we are going to be seeing each other in the ring. So me, I know that he was super over, you know, he’s very big in Japan, right? Everybody knows [Anderson] and Gallows in Japan. The’ve been there forever and paid their dues, and they killed everybody. Bullet Club and all that, which is fantastic. So I found myself in the ring with Karl Anderson. And I stare at him, and I’m like, ‘You wanna do some Japanese spots or something?’ He goes, ‘Sure, like what?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, maybe chops or something. I’ll chop you first.’ [laughs] And there we go, chops, chops, chops, chops. And you know, he’s a babyface. Or even if he’s not, whatever, I put him over because he’s a good guy, it’s Japan and he’s come back. It was a beautiful thing, man, and that’s why we joke about it.” (h/t 411mania.com)