Rusev

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, who now refers to himself as Miro, recently started a Twitch channel. The Bulgarian Brute occasionally plays games and chats with fans while doing so. On his latest stream, Rusev opened up on All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho and had nothing but praise for the former AEW World Champion. Rusev stated that it was great having Jericho backstage while he was in WWE. Rusev added that Jericho is incredibly caring, and was quite possibly the biggest locker room leader during his WWE stint.

I love Chris. Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE... He was great. He's a great leader, man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest.

One of the rare interactions between Jericho and Rusev:

Rusev and Chris Jericho never had a full-fledged program while in WWE

Jericho and Rusev didn't do anything of note together back when both Superstars were affiliated with WWE. The closest the two came together was when Jericho had Rusev and Lana on his Highlight Reel show, back in December 2014. Another instance was when Jericho acted as a special guest referee for a match pitting Rusev and Roman Reigns. The match is notable for Jericho forcing Sheamus, King Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio to leave the ringside area, one after the other, to ensure that the match would go on without a hitch.

There's still no update from Rusev in regards to his wrestling career. The consensus among the fans is that Rusev might land in AEW, but they'll just have to wait until the former WWE Superstar makes a comment on the same.