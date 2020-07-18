Ever since Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were let go by WWE in April as a measure of cost-cutting during the Coronavirus crisis, fans had been speculating about their next move. Impact Wrestling has now announced that The Good Brothers have signed with the promotion, and they are going to appear at the upcoming Slammiversary event. Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, took to Twitter soon after and reached to the new signing.

Miro took a slight jibe at Anderson in his tweet, and went on to congrats Gallows on his signing. Check out the tweet below:

Rusev and The Good Brothers were all released by WWE, back in April

Anderson and Gallows last appeared at WrestleMania 36, where they attempted to assist AJ Styles in defeating The Undertaker and burying him alive. Things didn't go according to the plan though, and The Deadman made quick work of the duo. He went on to bury Styles alive to win the match.

As for Miro, there's still no news on what the future holds for him. Many are speculating that he might make an appearance at Slammiversary, but only time will tell if Miro is Impact bound. A short while ago, Rusev reacted to Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary promo, which hinted that he could be one of several talents to appear at the event.