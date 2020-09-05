The official Twitter handle of WWE recently uploaded the full match contested between Roman Reigns and Rusev, for the United States title. The match in question was uploaded to WWE's official website, and the tweet posted a link to the same. As is usually the case with WWE's Twitter handle, it tagged Roman Reigns, who's a current talent, and not Rusev, who doesn't work for WWE anymore.

Rusev noticed the tweet and asked WWE to tag him in the tweet. He also mentioned his Twitter handle @ToBeMiro in his tweet. Check out the tweet below:

When a fan pointed out that WWE did the same to Matt Hardy recently, the AEW star chimed in on the conversation, and bashed WWE for this practice.

WWE social media folks aren’t allowed to mention talent like @ToBeMiro, because they now only exist in the entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely @WWE. It’s just their policy. I love how @AEWrestling acknowledges all of pro wrestling, competition or not.. https://t.co/D0GzTIFiBI — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2020

Rusev had a six-year stint in WWE (RAW/SmackDown) following his NXT run. He was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go by the company in April. Ever since then, Rusev has been posting tons of content on his official Youtube channel, and also regularly plays games and chats with fans on his Twitch channel.

Rusev now goes by the name of Miro. He had his fair share of success in WWE, but was never pushed to main event status. His Rusev Day run got incredibly over with the WWE Universe back in 2017-18, but WWE chose not to capitalize on it.