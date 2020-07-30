Rusev responds to reports about the reason behind Vince McMahon not pushing him

Rusev was one of the most dominant WWE Superstars when he made his main roster debut in 2014. The Bulgarian Brute was unbeaten via pinfall in Singles competition for over a year. Rusev's first loss in Vince McMahon's WWE came when John Cena pinned him, ending his 146-day United States Championship reign at WrestleMania 31.

Since then, Rusev has been a part of many WWE storylines with his wife, Lana. He has tried many gimmicks and won the hearts of many WWE fans during his Rusev Day gimmick.

Rusev on Vince McMahon not pushing him

Earlier today, Rusev was LIVE on his Twitch stream. During the stream, the former WWE Superstar was asked about a rumor regarding Vince McMahon not wanting to push him.

The rumor in question had stated that Rusev had lost his cool and yelled at Lana in front of Vince McMahon. The Chairman didn't welcome Rusev's rage and had decided not to push The Bulgarian Brute. Rusev responded to the rumor saying;

“I’ve been upset because it’s lies. I hate it when people lie. It’s just so dumb. I don’t hate dirt sheets. I hate it when they report lies. That’s just s**t. One time they reported that I yelled at my wife and that’s why Vince McMahon didn’t want to push me. That’s so dumb, so freaking dumb. They tell the truth and they give good information. Cool. But that he said she said stuff is lies.” (h/t WrestleTalk)

The WWE released Rusev in April during the COVID-19 budget cuts. Before his release, The Bulgarian Brute was involved in a love triangle with his wife and her storyline husband, Bobby Lashley. He was parallely involved in another storyline that hinted at him being revealed as the father of Maria Kanellis' husband.

Since leaving the WWE, Rusev has been coming online on Twitch almost everyday and entertaining his fans. Recently, during a LIVE stream, the ex-WWE Superstar spoke about his new career and said that he was a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, and Content Creator.

Rusev also later said that there was no way he was going back to Vince McMahon's WWE.