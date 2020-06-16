Rusev responds to rumors of him joining Impact Wrestling

Rusev is a former multi-time United States Champion in WWE

Rusev was released by WWE along with multiple other Superstars owing to the budget cuts made by the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the released WWE Superstars have to wait 3 months before they can sign with some other promotion as there a is a no-compete clause in their WWE contracts.

Interestingly, Impact Wrestling had teased a video calling the firings by WWE the 'black Wednesday' and hinting that multiple released WWE Superstars will join Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary 2020 which takes place just days after their non-compete clause is over. Impact Wrestling had an interesting tagline for the video:

You never know where future endeavors may lead.

Slammiversary is Saturday, July 18th LIVE on PPV. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/MBezL1HIOW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2020

Is Rusev heading to Impact Wrestling?

On being asked on Twitch if the Bulgarian flag shown in the video was a hint at him joining Impact Wrestling, here is what Rusev stated:

As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut,” he said. “They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don’t know why you think it’s me. I understand why you think it’s me, but I can’t confirm or deny. Or I don’t wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I’ll come in. (H/t: 411Mania)

Rusev is a former multi-time US Champion in WWE and was in the middle of a push when his contract negotiations with WWE fell apart. However, it can't be denied that WWE never truly used Rusev to his potential and even at a time when the Bulgarian managed to get over with the crowd organically, his popularity was not turned into a mega push by the company.

Rusev's real-life wife Lana is still part of WWE and is involved in a storyline with Bobby Lashley who is her on-screen husband in the company.

Impact Wrestling have provided the fans with consistent programming over the past few years and a big name like Rusev would certainly help them in gaining more eyeballs for their product.

