Rusev reveals what happened when he met Vince McMahon for the first time in an elevator

Vince McMahon can be a very intimidating man, especially for a Superstar who has never met the WWE boss before. Rusev uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel in which he recalled meeting Vince McMahon for the very first time.

It was all unplanned, and it happened a long time ago when Rusev was still a developmental talent and was on a WWE tour on the west coast.

Rusev had to go downstairs, and he approached the elevator. Little did he know that Vince McMahon would also show up. Rusev didn't want the encounter with Vince McMahon at that moment, but he had no other option but to engage in a conversation.

Like any other Superstar, an anxious Rusev introduced himself to McMahon, and he thanked the WWE CEO for all the opportunities.

McMahon asked Rusev about how long he'd been in developmental. The former United States Champion responded by saying that he had been down there for two-and-a-half years, which was a lengthy period in Vince McMahon's eyes.

Vince McMahon asked Rusev why it took him so long, and the Superstar answered by detailing his injury setbacks.

Here's what Rusev revealed about his first interaction with Vince McMahon:

"I had to go somewhere downstairs, then I'm going up the elevator. I press the button, I wait and before the elevator shows up, who shows up? Boss man, Vincent Kennedy McMahon shows up. Walks up to the elevator to go to his private, legendary suite and I'm like, 'Oh shit. I did not want to encounter that right now.' At first, you're intimidated because I've seen the guy ever since I was a kid. I don't know how he is and I don't know what to do. So we get in the elevator and obviously, I had to introduce myself. I said, 'Hello Mr. McMahon. My name is Miro, Alexander Rusev. This is my first loop and I just want to say thank you for all the opportunities.' He said, 'Oh. How long have you been in developmental?' I said about two-and-a-half years. He said, 'What took you so long? What happened? Why did it took you so long?' What do I say? Of course, my instinct is to say the truth. So I said, 'Yes sir, but I had a couple of step backs. Had a knee surgery. I broke my neck.' He asks, 'How do you feel now?' I said I was ready to go. The elevator stopped and he left,"

Rusev thought he'd blown his chances by being honest to Vince McMahon

Rusev felt that he'd ruined his WWE career and his chances of making it big by being honest to Vince McMahon about his injuries. He even told Xavier Woods that day about his fears.

"I go back to the room and I am defeated. Woods was there and I am defeated. I'm like, 'Woods. I just blew my chances. I screwed myself. I screwed myself, I'm done. This is it.' He asked what happened and I tell him what happened. How stupid could I be? Why would I tell Vince McMahon that I broke my neck and I tore my knee. Now, he's going to think I'm not reliable. He's never going to take me to the main roster. This is it. I am done. He's like, 'I don't think he'll remember that tomorrow.' So for one week or more, in my head, I thought I was done. Why would I say these things? Now, he thinks I'm no good, thinks I'm broken. That was never brought up. I was still sent to the main roster. Everything went as planned." H/t Fightful

It's safe to say that Rusev had a reasonably successful career when he eventually got called up to the main roster. However, his WWE stint came to an end recently in April as he was part of the long list of talents who were released from the company.

Machka has since seemingly given up on professional wrestling and is now a full-time professional Twitch streamer. He also recently received his first Twitch ban.