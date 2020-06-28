Rusev reveals his most nervous moment in WWE

Rusev has had quite a career in WWE, but there has been a moment in his career where he has been rather nervous.

Rusev discussed his time in the world of WWE and the times when he was nervous.

In April, WWE released a number of their top WWE Superstars as a part of their cost-cutting measures during the pandemic. To the shock of the WWE Universe and fans, those who were released contained the likes of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who had only weeks before been in the main event of WrestleMania 36, as well as Rusev. Rusev's being released from the company came as a shock, and while it's not clear where the Bulgarian Brute is heading next, he is not spending his time outside WWE without doing anything.

Recently, Rusev talked about his release from WWE on his YouTube channel, where he looked back on his most nervous moments while working in WWE.

Rusev on his most nervous moments in WWE

Rusev was extremely successful in WWE, and while he never really reached the level that he was capable of, he had some immense moments. During his time with the company, Rusev worked with The Big Show, John Cena, The Undertaker, and many other top Superstars. He talked about how working with these three Superstars at times led to him being rather nervous at first, although he would eventually put his nerves behind him and have a good match.

"The first one was before my debut, that was my first time when I was nervous. The second time was before my (John) Cena match at WrestleMania, that was another time I was nervous, just because it was my first WrestleMania. We had this huge entrance with a tank and we had some good stuff, so I was nervous then as well. My other nervous moment was the first time I worked with Big Show. It was one of these things, where he said to me, 'Hey, I'll see you in the ring.' That was it. I saw him backstage and he's a large man. I love Show, Big Show is one of my favorite dudes ever. Here I am six months on the road, working with a freaking giant that I've never worked before. It's not just that you're working with someone you've never wrestled before, you're working with a freaking giant."

"I was nervous before 'Taker again. Because it was once again, one of those things of, 'Hey, I'll see you in the ring.'"